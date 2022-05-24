Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Situation in Ukraine's Luhansk worse 'with every hour'

The governor of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region has said that the situation there is worsening "with every hour" as advancing Russian troops seize more territory and "completely destroy" a key city.

"The situation is very difficult and unfortunately it is only getting worse. It is getting worse with every day and even with every hour," governor Sergiy Gaidai said in a video on Telegram.

"Shelling is increasing more and more. The Russian army has decided to completely destroy (key city) Severodonetsk."

Fighting rages as Russia eyes prolonged conflict in Ukraine

Russia has signalled it was bedding in for a long conflict in Ukraine as the heavy fighting continues in the east but signs of some normality returning elsewhere.

"We will continue the special military operation until all the objectives have been achieved," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

Russia is now focused on securing and expanding its gains in the eastern Donbass region, near the border and home to pro-Russian separatists, as well as the southern coast.

Germany: Ukraine needs ‘massive military support’

Germany’s foreign minister has pledged further military support for Ukraine, despite strong warnings from Russia.

“Ukraine needs massive military support,” Annalena Baerbock told a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, following their meeting in Berlin.

She said the US-led Ukraine Contact Group, which includes Germany, Poland and key NATO allies, discussed details of new military aid packages to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

Russian parliament passes bill allowing Moscow to close Western news bureaus

Russia's parliament has passed a bill giving prosecutors powers to shut foreign media bureaus in Moscow if a Western country has been "unfriendly" to Russian media, following the closure of some Russian state news outlets in the West.

The bill, passed in the first reading by the lower house of parliament, or Duma, also prohibits the distribution of articles or other materials from media that have been closed by the prosecutor's office. It needs to undergo two more readings, be reviewed by the upper house of parliament, and signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law.

The journalists of a media organisation deemed to be an offender under the bill would have their foreign ministry accreditation withdrawn - meaning they could not work in Russia.

Ukraine gathers Russian dead in chilled train for prisoner exchange

Ukraine is gathering the bodies of dead Russian soldiers strewn among the rubble of formerly occupied towns and using everything from DNA to tattoos to verify their identities in the hope of exchanging them for prisoners of war.

Volunteers have helped the military gather 60 bodies in the northeastern region of Kharkiv where Russian forces have retreated in recent weeks, stacking them up in a refrigerated rail carriage.

Bodies are sometimes used as part of prisoner exchanges and other times in exchanges for Ukrainian bodies, said Anton Ivannikov, captain of military-civil cooperation branch, Ukrainian Armed Forces, which is coordinating the effort. The bodies of those related to high ranking officials can be especially valuable to an exchange.

Russia takes control of Donetsk region town of Svitlodarsk - governor

Russian forces have taken control of three Donetsk region towns including Svitlodarsk, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told a local affiliate of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Earlier today, the Russian-backed so-called Donetsk People's Republic said in a post on the Telegram messaging service that its forces had taken control of the town and replaced the Ukrainian flag with a Russian flag.

Svitlodarsk is 80 kilometres southwest of Sievierodonetsk, the focus of Russian attacks in recent days.

Hungary imposes state of emergency citing Ukraine conflict

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban has imposed a new state of emergency in the country, citing the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.

Hungary is already under a state of emergency, linked to the Covid pandemic, which was due to expire next Tuesday.

"The world is on the verge of an economic crisis. Hungary must stay out of this war and protect the financial security of its families," the nationalist leader said on Facebook, in comments that raised fresh concerns about the restriction of rights.

Moscow deliberately slows down offensive in Ukraine - defence minister

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that the country's army is deliberately slowing down its movements in Ukraine to allow civilians to leave the war zone.

Hitting targets of the Ukrainian military, organised in objects of civilian infrastructure, the Russian army uses high-precision weapons to avoid unnecessary collateral damage, Shoigu said, speaking via videoconference at a meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Moscow-led military bloc Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"Silence regimes are being declared and humanitarian corridors are being created for residents to leave the encircled settlements. Of course, this slows down the pace of the offensive, but it is done deliberately to avoid civilian casualties," he said.

EU calls for Russia dialogue to unlock Ukraine food exports

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has called for talks with Moscow on unlocking wheat exports that are trapped in Ukraine as a result of a Russian sea blockade.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week accused Russia of using food as a weapon by holding "hostage" supplies for not just Ukrainians, but also millions of people around the world. Moscow rejects this allegation.

"The most important (thing) is to deblock the Black Sea. This is a call on Russia," von der Leyen told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

NATO in show of force in the Mediterranean

A deafening stream of fighter jets land and take off from a US aircraft carrier, part of a long-planned NATO exercise in the Mediterranean to show military might while Russia wages war in Ukraine.

"I want us to be as ready as we can possibly be," US Rear Admiral Curt Renshaw, commander of the Carrier Strike Group Eight, told reporters this week on a visit onboard USS Harry S Truman.

"We look at the Russian capability and we look at our own capabilities and then we train to counter what they might do and to defend ourselves and to defend partners and allies."

Kharkiv metro, a bomb shelter for Ukrainians, resumes services

The metro in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, which has served as a bomb shelter since the Russian operation started in February, resumed services despite sporadic shelling in the north eastern region.

"We have restarted the Kharkiv metro and almost all its stations today," mayor Igor Terekhov told journalists.

"We decided to relaunch services because we have to relaunch the economy," he said, adding that train rides would be free for the next two weeks.

The Kharkiv metro, with 30 stations, has sheltered thousands of residents seeking to escape indiscriminate shelling on the city, which is adjacent to the Russian border.

EU Russia oil embargo in coming days 'very unlikely'

Budapest is unlikely to drop its opposition to an EU embargo on Russian oil soon and leaders should not discuss the issue at an upcoming summit, Hungary's leader Viktor Orban told Brussels in a letter seen by AFP news agency.

"Looking at the gravity of the issues still open, it is very unlikely that a comprehensive solution could be found before the special meeting of the European Council on 30-31 May," Orban wrote in the letter to EU chief Charles Michel.

"I am convinced that discussing the sanctions package at the level of leaders in the absence of a consensus would be counterproductive," the letter, dated Monday, said.

Russia sanctions and NATO dominate WEF discussion

An international leaders panel on geopolitics at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos sparked discussions about Russia, sanctions and NATO membership.

On the military threat that Russia poses to Europe, United States Senator Gregory W Meeks said, "the Baltics are at stake, Poland's at stake, NATO's countries are at stake."

Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, said one major concern of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region was food security following the blocking of grain exports from Ukraine by Russia, and the resulting commodity price spikes.

EU: Russia is using food supplies as a weapon

Russia is using food supplies as a weapon with global repercussions, acting the same way as it does in the energy sector, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

Speaking at the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, she said "global cooperation" was the "antidote to Russia's blackmail."

"In Russian-occupied Ukraine, the Kremlin's army is confiscating grain stocks and machinery (...) And Russian warships in the Black Sea are blockading Ukrainian ships full of wheat and sunflower seeds," von der Leyen added.