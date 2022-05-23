The punishing heatwave that scorched India and Pakistan in March and April has been made 30 times more likely by the climate crisis, experts in quantifying the impact of global heating on extreme weather events said in a rapid-response report.

Before the onset of the human-caused climate crisis, the chances of such an event occurring would have been roughly once every 3,000 years, senior author Friederike Otto, a scientist at Imperial College London’s Grantham Institute, told the AFP news agency.

Global heating to date of 1.2 degrees Celsius has shortened the so-called return period for the extreme heat of similar duration and intensity in South Asia to once a century, she and colleagues in the World Weather Attribution (WWA) consortium found.

But as the planet continues to heat up, the interval between such killer heatwaves will shrink even further.

If Earth's average surface temperature rises another four-fifths of a degree to 2C above preindustrial levels, "a heatwave like this one would be expected as often as once every five years", they concluded.

The March-April period was the hottest on record for that time of year in Pakistan and India.

It will be months before the full toll of lives lost and economic damage can be calculated, including hospitalisations, lost wages, missed school days, and diminished working hours.

More than 90 deaths have been directly attributed to the heatwave, but earlier hot spells over the last decade suggest that number will climb far higher, perhaps into the thousands.

Agricultural disaster in India