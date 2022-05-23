Palestine has submitted a report to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the "execution" of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was shot dead in Jenin during an Israeli raid, an incident that has drawn international condemnations and demands for a transparent investigation.

In a statement on Monday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry "called on the ICC to adopt this report in order to expedite its investigations and bring criminals and murderers to international justice."

Palestine accuses Israel of assassinating Abu Akleh and has called for an international response. Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel and several eyewitnesses say Abu Akleh, who was wearing a helmet and a blue vest marked "PRESS", was assassinated in "cold blood" by Israeli troops on May 11.

Anger over her death compounded when baton-wielding Israeli forces in annexed East Jerusalem beat pallbearers carrying Abu Akleh's coffin which was covered by a Palestinian flag.

Tel Aviv has denied killing her.

Israel army says 'no suspicion' of crime

On Monday, Israel's military said that if an Israeli soldier fired the bullet that killed the Palestinian-American journalist, it did not appear that the soldier was guilty of criminal misconduct.