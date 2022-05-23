At least six people have died and dozens were injured or missing under rubble after an unfinished high-rise building collapsed in southwestern Iran.

More than 30 people were pulled out alive from the debris, but some 50 more are feared still trapped, with locals calling it a "day of mourning".

Choking white dust swirled from where the tower-block had stood, covering surrounding vehicles, as shocked onlookers stared at the wreckage in horror, some screaming.

"Parts of the 10-storey Metropol building, located in Abadan in Khuzestan province, collapsed," state television said. "Six people lost their lives and 27 others were injured in the disaster."

Rescuers clambered over huge slabs of shattered concrete and tangles of twisted metal bars. Sniffer dogs were being used to search for dozens believed to be trapped.

Mehdi Valipour, head of rescue and emergency operations for Iran's Red Crescent, said that 32 people had been freed from under the rubble, the ILNA news agency reported.

Dozens feared trapped

But Jafar Miadfar, head of the national emergency service, said that "according to witnesses, 50 people are still under the rubble," according to the official IRNA news agency.

"Today is a day of mourning for poor Abadan," residents shouted in a video posted on social media.

Rescuers were seen on television rushing out some of the wounded who had been pulled from the wreckage on stretchers.