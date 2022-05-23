Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the country will take steps to complete the remainder of a 30-kilometres (18-mile) safe zone along its southern border.

After chairing a Cabinet meeting on Monday in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces and intelligence will prepare for new anti-terror operations to secure areas with a depth of 30 kms along Türkiye's southern borders.

Türkiye borders Syria and Iraq to its south, and has worked to eliminate existing terrorist bases and prevent new ones that would threaten national security and the safety of locals across its borders.

Canceling Strategic Council Meeting with Athens

On other hand, the Greek premier’s comments on Türkiye during an official visit to the US have made him a nonentity in his eyes, President Erdogan said adding that in light of the Greek leader’s remarks, Türkiye is calling off a Strategic Council Meeting with Greece.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ remarks last week to the US Congress have come under fire from Türkiye, culminating in Erdogan declaring the premier “no longer exists” for the Turkish leadership.