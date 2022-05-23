Scores of Israeli settlers have forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, according to a Palestinian agency.

In a statement, the Islamic Endowment Department in Jerusalem said on Monday that 96 settlers guarded by Israeli police broke into the flashpoint site this morning.

More settlers are expected to storm the mosque's complex in the afternoon.

Usually, Israeli settlers storm the complex every day in the morning and afternoon through its Al Mughrabi Gate, southwest of the mosque.

According to eyewitnesses, some settlers tried to perform religious rituals at the site but were prevented by Israeli police.

Condemnations