A court in Kiev has sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian, sealing the first guilty conviction for what Ukrainian authorities describe as “war crimes” by Moscow's forces.

"The court has found that (Vadim) Shishimarin is guilty and sentences him to life imprisonment," judge Sergiy Agafonov said on Monday.

Shishimarin, a Russian sergeant from Siberia, has admitted in court to killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov in north-east Ukraine's Chupakhivka village on February 28, four days after Russia attacked its neighbour.

He was also found guilty of premeditated murder. "The murder was committed with direct intent," judge Agafonov said. "Shishimarin violated the laws and customs of war."

Shishimarin, wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt, watched proceedings silently from a reinforced glass box in the courtroom and showed no emotion as the verdict was read out.

For much of the time, he stood with head bowed as he listened to a translator who stood with two guards outside the reinforced glass box.

READ MORE:Russian soldier pleads guilty at Ukraine 'war crimes' trial

Verdict to be challenged

His lawyer said Shishimarin intended to appeal the verdict. "This is the most severe sentence and any level-headed person would challenge it," the lawyer, Viktor Ovsyannikov, said.