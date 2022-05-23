Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara wants to see concrete steps rather than open-ended diplomatic statements about its security amid Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership bids.

Speaking at an event in the northwestern Kocaeli province on Monday, Erdogan said Türkiye's security concerns should not be addressed by diplomatic statements.

He stressed that Ankara believes NATO's enlargement policy without prioritising basic security concerns is not good for either Türkiye or NATO itself.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on May 18 — a decision spurred by Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine, which began in February.