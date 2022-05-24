Iran’s move to produce drones for Tajikistan, a Central Asian state having strong cultural and ethnic connections with Tehran, marks a crucial milestone for the Shia-majority country.

While Iran produces drones for its national defence, its drone factory in Tajikistan will be its first offshore arms production facility.

“This is the first time that Iran has started mass production of military equipment abroad. This is the first time that the Islamic Republic is transferring production line know-how by officially inaugurating a manufacturing factory in Tajikistan,” says Hosein Dalirian, a Tehran-based Iranian journalist. Iran’s drones, named Ababil-2, will be multi-role tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, he says.

The inauguration of the drone factory on Tuesday is proof that Iran is seeking to reinforce its friendly relations across the region, empowering its allies and securing their interests alongside its own interests, according to Dalirian. “Certainly, Tajikistan is a brotherly and friendly country to Iran,” Dalirian tells TRT World.

According to Iran’s official IRNA news agency, Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the head of Iran’s armed forces, was in Tajikistan during the official ceremony for the drone factory’s inauguration.

“We are in a position to, apart from meeting our domestic need, export military equipment to allied and friendly countries to help increase security and sustainable peace,” Bagheri said at the opening ceremony.

Ulas Pehlivan, a security analyst and a former Turkish military officer, sees other political motives in the two neighbouring countries’ military cooperation. “Enduring US sanctions force Iran to enlarge its own sphere of influence in the region,” Pehlivan tells TRT World.

Overlapping interests

Tajikistan and Iran have many commonalities. Their populations largely speak the Persian language and both states are wary of the Taliban rule in Afghanistan for their own reasons. In recent years, Iran and Tajikistan, which gained independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, have gotten closer, particularly due to the turbulent Afghan politics.

Unlike the Sunni-dominated Taliban, Iran is a Shia-majority country and is angry about attacks on Afghanistan's Shia minority, Hazaras. On the other hand, Tajikistan has a secular rule, which is a stark difference to the Taliban's religious-minded governance.

Like Iran, Tajikistan also has a lot of concerns about the Pashtun-dominated Taliban rule in a country where the Tajiks are the second biggest ethnicity. Iran has also long backed Afghanistan’s Tajiks to create an "eastern Iranian arc", which would also include Tajikistan itself, according to Kirill Semenov, a Russian expert.

“Iran sees Tajikistan not only as a springboard to further its military, political and economic interests in Central Asia but also as an opportunity to demonstrate its cultural and ‘spiritual’ potential,” Semenov wrote.

Tajikistan also needs Iran for various reasons.