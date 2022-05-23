Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT has been playing its "strongest" role in the fight against global terrorism.

"As the public broadcaster of Türkiye, we have been playing our strongest role in the fight against global terrorism. We call for solid cooperation to counter the scourge of terrorism, regardless of its source and target," TRT General Manager Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said, at a media summit in Istanbul on Monday.

Sobaci called on other public broadcasters to fight against information pollution and the intentional dissemination of disinformation.

“Today we must see the world as a whole without any discrimination. We must realise that ignoring people is not the solution, as every single human being is valuable," Sobaci said, referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s motto of "The world is bigger than five".

Sobaci added that the responsibilities of public broadcasters include raising public awareness about radicalisation, income inequality, global terrorism, cyber security and ecological problems.

“For this purpose, as EBU members, we aim to cooperate with joint and creative initiatives for a more peaceful future and at the same time enrich the broadcasting culture, in the spirit of solidarity as usual. I have no doubt that we will continue to strengthen and expand. Let's not forget that together we are stronger,” he said.