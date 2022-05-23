At least seven people have been killed and scores plucked to safety in the Philippines after a fire ripped through a ferry and forced passengers to jump overboard.

The blaze broke out on the Mercraft 2 at around 6:30 am on Monday (2230 GMT Sunday), as it carried 134 passengers and crew from Polillo Island to Real in Quezon province on the main island of Luzon.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Armando Balilo said 120 people have been rescued while search operations continue for seven people still missing.

At least 23 people were injured, including the captain of the ferry, according to the coast guard. The boat had a 186-person capacity.

Thick black smoke billowed from the Mercraft as flames tore through the entire vessel, photos shared by the coast guard showed.

People with life rings and life vests were in the water. Some were rescued by other ferries or clambered into inflatable boats.

Tragedy strikes