Palestinians have condemned a US decision to remove the radical Jewish group Kach from the list of terror organisations.

On Friday, the US Department of State removed five extremist groups from its list of foreign terrorist organisations, including Kach movement.

In a statement, the Palestinian Authority (PA) termed the US decision as a “reward for the operatives of this terrorist organisation.”

“The actions of the US administration contradict with its words and don’t fit with its commitments to peace and stability,” the statement said.

The PA went on to call on the US administration to reverse the move and take a "historic decision to remove the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) from its list of terrorist organisations."