WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestine condemns US removal of Jewish group from terror blacklist
The US Department of State has removed five extremist groups from its list of foreign terrorist organisations, including Israel-based Kach movement.
Palestine condemns US removal of Jewish group from terror blacklist
Meir Kahane, was elected to the Israeli Knesset in 1984, founded the far-right Kahane Chai group, also known as 'Kach'. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
May 22, 2022

Palestinians have condemned a US decision to remove the radical Jewish group Kach from the list of terror organisations.

On Friday, the US Department of State removed five extremist groups from its list of foreign terrorist organisations, including Kach movement.

In a statement, the Palestinian Authority (PA) termed the US decision as a “reward for the operatives of this terrorist organisation.”

“The actions of the US administration contradict with its words and don’t fit with its commitments to peace and stability,” the statement said.

The PA went on to call on the US administration to reverse the move and take a "historic decision to remove the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) from its list of terrorist organisations."

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: The making of the Jewish extremist Meir Kahane

Hamas group, which rules the Gaza, said the Kach group was responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks against Palestinians.

The US decision “reflects its double-standard policy and the US inadequacy to be a fair mediator in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Hamas leader Basem Naim said in a statement.

The Kach movement is classified as a terrorist group by the European Union and Israel itself, where its founder Meir Kahane was banned from participating in the elections in 1988.

READ MORE:Who is Itamar Ben Gvir, the settler leader whipping up Jerusalem tensions?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick