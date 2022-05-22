Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned American Ambassador Jeffry Flake to convey Ankara's displeasure over US Embassy warning regarding a rally in Istanbul held a day earlier.

Flake was told the embassy’s alert contained unfounded claims that Turkish authorities were likely to use force against the rally participants, Foreign Ministry sources said on Sunday.

It was conveyed to the envoy that the warning was unacceptable as it created a misperception that such actions are a serious problem in Türkiye, the sources said.

Ministry officials told Flake that political parties’ rallies are a deep-rooted tradition of Turkish democracy and Saturday’s gathering was without incident.

They reminded Flake of events where US law enforcement authorities had used disproportionate force, the sources said.

He was also told that Türkiye expects that any such US alerts in the future, whether travel advisories or warnings about demonstrations, will be based on facts, the sources added.

READ MORE:Who is Jeff Flake, the new US ambassador-designate to Türkiye?