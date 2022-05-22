Only Ukraine has the right to decide its future, the Polish president has told lawmakers in a surprise visit to Kiev.

Andrzej Duda became the first foreign leader to give a speech in person to the Ukrainian parliament since Russia's February 24 incursion into Ukraine.

Kiev has ruled out any peace deal that would involve it ceding territory and has dismissed calls for a ceasefire that would involve Russian forces remaining in territory they have occupied, saying this would simply give Moscow time to rebuild its forces.

"Worrying voices have appeared, saying that Ukraine should give in to Putin's demands," Duda said. "Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future... nothing about you without you," he added, to a standing ovation in the chamber.

READ MORE:Kiev asks remaining Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol to surrender

'Russia should completely withdraw'

Duda said that the international community must demand that Russia completely withdraw from Ukrainian territory.