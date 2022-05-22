US, Japan, Australia, and India will unveil a maritime initiative at the Quad summit in Tokyo to curb illegal fishing in the Indo-Pacific.

The maritime initiative will use satellite technology to create a tracking system for illegal fishing, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing a US official.

The system will be tracking the waters from the Indian Ocean to the South Pacific by connecting surveillance centres in Singapore and India.

US President Joe Biden is visiting Japan to attend the meeting of the Quad group of countries - Australia, India, Japan and the United States - in Tokyo.

The four countries have increased cooperation in the face of China's growing assertiveness.

According to the Financial Times report, the maritime initiative will enable these countries to monitor illegal fishing even when the boats have turned off the transponders which are typically used to track vessels.