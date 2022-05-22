Thousands of Turkish Americans joined the Turkish Day Parade in New York City to celebrate an annual festival that highlights Turkish culture and traditions.

With the support and coordination of the Turkish Presidency's Communications Directorate, the 39th annual parade saw participants carrying Turkish and American flags, and singing and dancing on Madison Avenue on Saturday.

The parade was first held in 1981 in response to the killing of Turkish diplomats in the US by the Armenian terrorist organisation ASALA.

The Turkish Day Parade, which highlights the unity and solidarity of the Turkish-American community, started on Manhattan’s famous Madison Avenue.

A Turkish band Mehter (Ottoman Janissary Band) performance was also part of the parade.

In addition, a convoy of vehicles belonging to various non-governmental organisations and Turkish soccer fan groups also made their way to the avenue.

The parade drew an estimated 5,000 people, according to organisers.