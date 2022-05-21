Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Swedish and Finnish leaders in separate phone calls to abandon financial and political support for terrorist groups threatening Ankara's national security.

Erdogan told Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson that "Sweden's political, financial and weapon support to terrorist organisations must end," the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

Türkiye, a longstanding NATO member, has voiced objections to Finland and Sweden’s membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups.

These groups include the PKK – a designated terrorist organisation in the US, Türkiye and the EU – its Syrian wing YPG, and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.

Türkiye expects Sweden to "take concrete and serious steps" that show it shares Ankara's concerns over the PKK/YPG, Erdogan told the Swedish premier, according to the presidency.

'Legitimate struggle'