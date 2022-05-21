Australia's opposition leader Anthony Albanese has vowed to make the country a renewable energy "superpower", after declaring victory in national elections.

The incumbent conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded election defeat on Saturday, hours after voters issued a stinging rebuke of his party's inaction on climate crisis.

Morrison acknowledged a "difficult" and "humbling" day for his Liberal party, which has governed Australia for the last decade.

"Tonight I have spoken to the leader of the opposition and the incoming prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and I have congratulated him on his election victory," he told supporters in Sydney.

With almost half the votes counted, Albanese's centre-left Labor was assured of forming the largest party in parliament, but had yet to secure an outright majority.

The balance of power could yet rest with a string of climate-focused independent candidates who routed Morrison's Liberals in a string of once-safe conservative urban seats.

The so-called "teals" - mostly highly qualified women - ran on pro-environment, anti-corruption and pro-gender equality tickets.

Their success came after three years marked by a pandemic and climate-worsened bushfires, drought and floods that upended life for millions of Australians.

"People are saying the climate crisis is something they want action on," said an elated Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt.

"We have just had three years of drought, and then fires and now floods and then floods again. And people can see it, that this is happening and it's unfolding."