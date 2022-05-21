US President Biden has signed legislation to support Ukraine with another $40 billion in military and economic assistance.

The legislation, which was passed by Congress with bipartisan support, deepens the US commitment to Ukraine at a time of uncertainty about the conflict's future.

Ukraine has successfully defended Kiev, and Russia has refocused its offensive on the country's east, but American officials warn of the potential for a prolonged conflict.

The new legislation will provide $20 billion in military assistance, ensuring a steady stream of advanced weapons that have been used to blunt Russia's advances.

There's also $8 billion in general economic support, $5 billion to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and more than $1 billion to help refugees.

READ MORE:Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports threatens food security