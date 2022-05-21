Two US Secret Service agents who were working on Joe Biden's trip to Asia are sent home after one was accused of drunkenly assaulting a South Korean the day before the president arrived in Seoul, officials say.

A Yongsan district police official said that one of the agents was arrested in the early hours of Thursday after getting into a fight over a taxi.

A US official disputed that the individual was detained or arrested, saying only that he was "investigated" by South Korean officials. The official said the other agent involved in the dispute was not investigated for wrongdoing.

"The Secret Service is aware of an off-duty incident involving two employees which may constitute potential policy violations," said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the agency.

"The individuals will be immediately returned back to their post of duty and placed on administrative leave. There was no impact to the upcoming trip."

