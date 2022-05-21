Saturday, May 21, 2022

Russia considers Azov prisoner swap for Putin ally Medvedchuk

Moscow will consider exchanging prisoners from Ukraine's Azov battalion for Viktor Medvedchuk, a wealthy Ukrainian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin, a Russian negotiator has said.

"We are going to study the possibility," said Leonid Slutsky, a senior member of Russia's negotiating team on Ukraine, speaking from the separatist city of Donetsk in southeastern Ukraine, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Medvedchuk, 67, is a politician and one of Ukraine's richest people and is known for his close ties to Putin. He is also a politician. He escaped from house arrest after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February but was re-arrested in mid-April.

Zelenskyy seeks more anti-Russia sanctions from Italy's Draghi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he talked to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and stressed the importance of more sanctions on Russia and unblocking Ukrainian ports.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he had also thanked Draghi for his "unconditional support" of Ukraine's bid to become a member of the European Union.

Draghi had initiated the call, he said.

Ukraine needs full EU candidacy not 'compromise': Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs to become a full candidate to join the EU, rather than signing up to the kind of broader "European political community" antechamber proposed by France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We don't need any alternatives to the application of Ukraine to join the European Union, we don't need such compromises," Zelenskyy told reporters in Kiev during a joint press conference with visiting Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

French President Emmanuel Macron raised hackles in Ukraine on May 9 by suggesting that the country could take "decades" to become a full EU member and should aspire instead to join a "European political community," a sort of antechamber for the European Union.

Poles need EU funds as they help Ukrainians: envoy

Ukraine's ambassador to neighbouring Poland has that his nation is grateful for the welcome that Poles have given to millions of Ukrainian refugees, but he hopes the European Union will soon release billions of euros to Poland so that the assistance does not come “at the cost of the Polish people."

Ambassador Andrii Deshchytsia said that while there have been no real social tensions in the three months since Ukrainians began crossing into Poland seeking safety, he worries they could appear in the future given the large extent of Polish help.

The government has extended free medical care, education and other social services to the Ukrainians, while more than 80 percent of them are being housed in private Polish homes.

Russia declares travel ban on 963 Americans including Biden and Blinken

Russia has said it was banning entry to 963 Americans including US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA chief William Burns.

The travel bans have only symbolic impact but form part of a constant downward spiral in Russia's relations with the United States and its allies since its Feb. 24 assault on Ukraine.

Biden signs $40B aid bill for Ukraine: White House

US President Joe Biden has signed a $40 billion bill set to ensure a steady supply of weaponry and economic support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia, the White House said.

Biden signed the bill passed earlier by Congress while visiting Seoul on his first trip to Asia as president. The bill, which will funnel support to Ukraine for about the next five months, includes around $6 billion budgeted for armoured vehicles and air defences.

Zelenskyy says only 'diplomacy' can end Ukraine conflict

The Ukraine conflict can only be resolved through "diplomacy", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said amid a deadlock in negotiations between Kiev and Moscow.

"The end will be through diplomacy," he told a Ukrainian television channel. The war "will be bloody, there will be fighting but will only definitively end through diplomacy".

"There are things that can only be reached at the negotiating table," he said." We want everything to return (to as it was before)" but "Russia does not want that", he said, without elaborating.

Russian military says it destroys western arms shipment in Ukraine

The Russian military has said it had destroyed a major consignment of Western arms in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region, west of Kiev, using sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles.

The defence ministry said in a statement the strike took out "a large batch of weapons and military equipment delivered from the USA and European countries" and intended for Ukrainian troops in the eastern Donbass region where the fighting is concentrated.

It also said Russian missiles had struck fuel storage facilities near Odessa on the Black Sea coast and shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft and 14 drones.