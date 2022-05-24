As Israel continues to seek a joint investigation with Palestine into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, experts say such a probe would not lead to the truth owing to Israel's history of denials and deflections in incidents involving high-profile civilian killings.

"It is expected from the Palestinian Authority and all Palestinians not to give Israel the chance to whitewash its crime by presenting itself as someone who cares for justice," Basem Naim, a former health minister in the Palestinian National Unity Government told TRT World.

"How can you make someone who is on the criminal side to be part of any investigation committee? This is contradictory to basic justice," Naim, who heads the Council of International Relations in besieged Gaza, said.

"She has been killed in front of the whole world. They have not only committed a crime by killing her, but also by attacking her funeral and the pallbearers," Naim added.

On May 11, Abu Akleh was shot dead during coverage of an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel and her colleagues, who were with her at the time, immediately blamed Israeli soldiers for the "cold blood" killing. They said she was targeted despite wearing a helmet and a bullet-proof vest marked with "PRESS" on it.

Ali Al Samoudi, a colleague of the slain journalist and eyewitness, recalled Israeli troops firing bullets at journalists.

As Abu Akleh arrived, the Israeli troops fired the first bullet toward them, which did not hit anyone, he recounted. The second bullet struck him in the shoulder, he said, after which Abu Akleh shouted: "Ali got injured." The third bullet hit Abu Akleh's head and killed her, Al Samoudi said.

"The Israeli army directly and deliberately targeted us, and no Palestinian gunmen were in the area," Al Samoudi said.

Narrative control

But Israel continued to change goalposts and offered multiple versions of the incident.

Initially, it circulated a video showing Palestinian fighters firing indiscriminately and blamed them for killing the Palestinian-American journalist. But a counter-video circulated on social media showed Abu Akleh was nowhere near the site.

Tel Aviv immediately backtracked and said she may have been hit by an errant Israeli fire.

As pressure mounted, Israel said its military identified a soldier's rifle that may have killed Abu Akleh.

Then, its preliminary probe offered two possible scenarios. One, the journalist may have been shot by Palestinian gunfire. Two, an Israeli soldier might have shot her while aiming for a Palestinian fighter who was shooting at the vehicle.

In its latest statement on Monday, Israel said that even if an Israeli soldier fired the bullet that killed the journalist, it did not appear that the soldier was guilty of criminal misconductwhile making the bullet that killed Abu Akleh the central point of contention with Palestine which has refused to handover the projectile to Tel Aviv and is conducting its own probe.

Israel stresses ambiguity

The Palestinian Authority is concerned "it might lose the public outcry" if it decides to participate in a joint probe with Israel, Richard Falk, international law and international relations scholar, told TRT World.