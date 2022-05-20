Türkiye and Colombia have raised their bilateral ties to the level of strategical partnership after signing a joint memorandum.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a press conference on Friday with his Colombian counterpart, Ivan Duque Marquez, following a meeting in former's working office at the Dolmabahce Palace in the metropolis Istanbul.

The two leaders touched on issues related to bilateral relations between Ankara and Bogota during the meeting.

"Türkiye and Colombia have raised their bilateral ties to the level of strategic partnership with the joint memorandum," Erdogan told reporters.

Erdogan said that Colombia was one of Türkiye’s most important trade partners in Latin America and the Caribbean, adding the bilateral trade volume has doubled to over $2 billion in 2021.

“Colombia also became one of the countries where we increased our exports the most last year. Our goal is to increase our trade volume to $5 billion as soon as possible,” the president said.

He said that he would pay a visit to Colombia and the region from August 7.