The Google search engine collects data on users who think they can be anonymous if they use a "private browsing" mode, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has claimed, filing an amended privacy lawsuit against the Alphabet Inc unit.

Paxton's filing on Thursday adds Google's Incognito mode to separate lawsuits filed in January by Texas, Indiana, Washington State and the District of Columbia in state courts over what they called deceptive location-tracking practices that invade users' privacy.

Incognito mode or "private browsing" is a web browser function that Paxton said implies Google will not track search history or location activity.

The lawsuit said Google offers the option of "private browsing" that could include "viewing highly personal websites that might indicate, for example, their medical history, political persuasion, or sexual orientation. Or maybe they simply want to buy a surprise gift without the gift recipient being tipped off by a barrage of targeted ads."

The suit said "in reality, Google deceptively collects an array of personal data even when a user has engaged Incognito mode."

