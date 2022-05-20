East Timorese independence figure and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta has been inaugurated as the country's fifth president, pledging to dedicate his time in office to strengthen national unity and forge closer relations with China.

Thousands travelled to watch the inauguration in the capital Dili late on Thursday, with the 72-year-old sworn in just before midnight in a ceremony replete with fireworks and cannon fire.

Ramos-Horta, who spent decades as the exiled spokesperson for the independence movement, previously served as president from 2007 to 2012 and prime minister and foreign minister before that.

The new president said he would represent all Timorese, and seek to rebuild national unity after a protracted political impasse in the parliament.

Ramos-Horta, who won a decisive victory in a second round of voting last month, said ties with Indonesia, Australia and the region should be at the top of the national agenda and that relations with China would be strengthened.

"It is our intention to expand bilateral co-operation with China," he said.

"Especially in the areas of sustainable, organic agriculture, small industries, trade, new technologies, renewable energy, connectivity, digitalisation, artificial intelligence and urban and rural infrastructure."

He said he would push for greater food security and propose creating a coffee fund to protect farmers against global price fluctuations.

