Australians are set to go to the polls following a six-week campaign that has focused on pandemic-fuelled inflation, climate change and fears of a Chinese military outpost being established off Australia’s shore.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition is seeking a rare fourth three-year term with the election on Saturday.

Recent opinion polls have put Labor narrowly ahead of the coalition. And minor parties and independents could attract nearly a third of voters, according to some polls, raising the prospect of a minority government.

The government changed voting regulations on Friday to enable thousands of people who have recently been infected with Covid-19 to vote by phone.

“Making this change this late in the process is not without risk, but we think it’s worthwhile, particularly given the community sentiment,” Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said.

Rogers said some polling booths would be closed on Saturday because many of the 105,000 election workers were sick with the virus or flu. Army reservists have been asked to fill in.

Incumbent Morrison began campaigning in April by urging voters to stick with a government that delivered one of the lowest pandemic death tolls of any advanced economy rather than risk the opposition centre-left Labor Party.