North Korea has said it was achieving "good results" in the fight against the country's first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak, as the number of people with fever symptoms surpassed 2 million.

The isolated nation reported 263,370 more people with fever symptoms, and two more deaths, taking the total fever caseload to 2.24 million as of Thursday evening, including 65 deaths, according to state media KCNA.

Friday's report did not reveal how many of those cases had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Despite the caseload, the North said farming continues, factories are working, and it was planning a state funeral for a former general.

"Even under the maximum emergency epidemic prevention situation, normal production is kept at key industrial sectors and large-scale construction projects are propelled without let-up," KCNA said.

"Good results are reported steadily in the ongoing anti-epidemic war," it added.

