NATO is in close contact with Finland, Sweden, and Türkiye, the alliance’s chief has said.

“We are addressing the concerns that Türkiye has expressed,” Jens Stoltenberg told a joint press conference on Thursday with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.

“Because when an ally, an important ally as Türkiye, raises security concerns, raised these issues, then, of course, the only way to do that is to sit down and find ways to find a common ground and an agreement on how to move forward,” he added.

NATO’s enlargement has been a great success, Stoltenberg said, adding that “every country has the right to choose its own path, that of course also includes Finland and Sweden.”

“We are 30 allies from both sides of the Atlantic with different history, geography, political parties in government, and sometimes there are some differences. But we have a long track record in NATO of being able to overcome differences,” the alliance chief said.

READ MORE:Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's disapproval for Finland, Sweden NATO bids

Finland commits to ensuring Türkiye's security

Finland committed on Thursday to ensuring Türkiye's security if its bid to join the transatlantic alliance is successful.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto acknowledged Ankara's concerns about his nation's membership bid but maintained that joining NATO would ensure both nations commit to their mutual security.