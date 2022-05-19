Twitter has said that will begin placing warning notices in front of some misleading content regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

The new policy will also limit the spread of claims debunked by humanitarian groups or other credible sources, the social media company said on Thursday.

The step-up against misinformation around the conflict in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation," is part of a new policy that outlines how Twitter will approach misinformation during crises.

Social media platforms have faced increasing scrutiny over how they determine and handle misinformation. Twitter has agreed to sell itself to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, who has said he believes the site should be a platform of free speech.

The new warning notices will alert users that a tweet has violated Twitter's rules, but still allow people to view and comment. The platform will not amplify or recommend such tweets and retweeting will also be disabled.

READ MORE:What the '#HelpTurkey' hashtag tells us about online disinformation