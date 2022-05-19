BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
New Twitter policy aims to crack down on Ukraine conflict misinformation
Twitter will now label and suppress misinformation in a major policy review on the social media platform.
New Twitter policy aims to crack down on Ukraine conflict misinformation
Twitter announces new misinformation policy over Ukraine. / AFP
By Elis Gjevori
May 19, 2022

Twitter has said that will begin placing warning notices in front of some misleading content regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

The new policy will also limit the spread of claims debunked by humanitarian groups or other credible sources, the social media company said on Thursday.

The step-up against misinformation around the conflict in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation," is part of a new policy that outlines how Twitter will approach misinformation during crises.

Social media platforms have faced increasing scrutiny over how they determine and handle misinformation. Twitter has agreed to sell itself to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, who has said he believes the site should be a platform of free speech.

The new warning notices will alert users that a tweet has violated Twitter's rules, but still allow people to view and comment. The platform will not amplify or recommend such tweets and retweeting will also be disabled.

READ MORE:What the '#HelpTurkey' hashtag tells us about online disinformation

RECOMMENDED

The approach could be "a more effective way to intervene to prevent harm, while still preserving and protecting speech on Twitter," said Yoel Roth, head of safety and integrity at Twitter, during a call with reporters.

The company will prioritise adding labels to misleading tweets from high-profile accounts such as verified users or official government profiles. It will also prioritise content that could cause harm to people on the ground.

Twitter said it defines crises as situations where there is a widespread threat to life, physical safety, health or basic subsistence. It said the policy would initially focus on international armed conflicts but is also intended for events like mass shootings or natural disasters.

"While the timeline for this work began before the war in Ukraine broke out, the need for this policy came into even clearer focus as the conflict in Ukraine unfolded," said Roth.

READ MORE:Musk: Twitter deal cannot move forward without clarity on bot accounts

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report