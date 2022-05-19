Breast cancer among men is a subject that comes with a lot of misconceptions. An understudied subject when it comes to examining the impact of the disease among male populations, breast cancer is largely attributed to female gender.

But this devastating disease affects men too. Here's what we know about that factor so far.

Infertility is “significantly” associated with it

A new study has revealed that infertile men may be twice as likely to develop breast cancer than those without the medical issue.

Scientists in one of the world’s leading cancer research institutions, The Institute of Cancer Research, London, conducted one of the most extensive studies on male breast cancer patients. Interviewing 1,998 breast cancer patients in 12 years, the scientists compared their fertility data with over 1500 men who didn’t suffer from the disease.

The findings were pathbreaking. The scientists say risk of breast cancer was statistically significantly associated with male-origin infertility, while significantly more men with no children were among those who had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Many people don’t realise that men can get breast cancer, because incidence is much lower in men than women. However, every year in the UK around 370 men are diagnosed with breast cancer, and around 80 men die from it and it’s vital that we support anyone affected by breast cancer,” Dr Simon Vincent, the director of research, said.

“Discovering a link between infertility and male breast cancer is a step towards us understanding male breast cancer and how we could find more ways to diagnose and treat men – and possibly women – with this devastating disease.”

Men have breast tissue too