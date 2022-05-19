TalentforBIZ series of career events, organised by the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Human Resources Office, has begun in Rotterdam and will be continued in London, United Kingdom and Cologne, Germany.

Turkish business people met with university students at the "TalentForBIZ" career fair on May 14 held in the Rotterdam, Netherlands.

TalentforBIZ, under the auspices of Türkiye’s Presidential Human Resources Office, provides an opportunity for major Turkish brands to meet young talents from different nations.

Many global Turkish companies such as Aselsan, Turkish Airlines and TRT are looking for talented and qualified young people from around the world.

In these events Turkish institutions and organisations introduce their institutions through workshops/case studies and seminars, as well as receiving job/internship applications and having interviews.

