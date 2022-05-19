TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
TALENTforBIZ: Turkish firms begin global hunt for talented young people
TalentforBIZ, under the auspices of Turkiye’s Presidential Human Resources Office, provides an opportunity for major Turkish brands to meet young talents from different nations.
TALENTforBIZ: Turkish firms begin global hunt for talented young people
Many global Turkish companies such as Aselsan, Turkish Airlines and TRT are looking for talented and qualified young people around the world. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
May 19, 2022

TalentforBIZ series of career events, organised by the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Human Resources Office, has begun in Rotterdam and will be continued in London, United Kingdom and Cologne, Germany.

Turkish business people met with university students at the "TalentForBIZ" career fair on May 14 held in the Rotterdam, Netherlands.

TalentforBIZ, under the auspices of Türkiye’s Presidential Human Resources Office, provides an opportunity for major Turkish brands to meet young talents from different nations.

Many global Turkish companies such as Aselsan, Turkish Airlines and TRT are looking for talented and qualified young people from around the world. 

In these events Turkish institutions and organisations introduce their institutions through workshops/case studies and seminars, as well as receiving job/internship applications and having interviews.

READ MORE:Turkish Airlines picked as 'Best Airline for Business Class' again

RECOMMENDED

Seven events worldwide

Organised for the first time in 2019 with the slogan "Kickstart Your Career in Turkish Global Companies", TalentforBIZ brought more than 5,000 young talents together with 69 leading Turkish institutions and organisations, including 17 public institutions, in Germany, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan and South Africa. 

Also in 2020, over 5,000 young talents around the world were brought together with a total of 49 institutions/organisations, seven of which are public institutions.

Events have been canceled as a precaution within the framework of the measures taken worldwide due to the Covid-19 global epidemic. 

This year the events will be held in seven countries in total, in the Netherlands, England and Germany in May; in America, Indonesia, Malaysia and Uzbekistan in September and October.

READ MORE:Türkiye’s largest defence manufacturer hits record growth amid pandemic

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report