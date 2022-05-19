Israel's military does not plan to conduct a criminal investigation into the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead while covering an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank, according to a media report.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Thursday that officials appeared to believe that a criminal investigation into the killing — which Palestinian authorities have blamed on Israel's troops — will not generate any result.

"...the Palestinian Authority’s refusal to conduct an autopsy and to hand over the bullet that was removed from her body for a joint ballistic exam, makes final findings difficult," the Haaretz said.

Importantly, there is no suspicion of a criminal act, the report said, and added that Israeli soldiers part of the raid had testified that they did not see the journalist and "aimed their fire at (Palestinian) gunmen".

It said another reason for the decision was "the belief that such an investigation, which would necessitate questioning as potential criminal suspects soldiers for their actions during a military operation," would spark opposition within the military as well as the Israeli society.

There was no official word by Israel's government or military on the report.

Palestine condemns

Palestine's Foreign Ministry has condemned the reported decision of the Israeli military.