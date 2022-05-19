TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns Greek statements on 'unfounded Pontian claims'
'It is regrettable to see that Greek authorities continue their irrational efforts to misrepresent history,' says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye condemns Greek statements on 'unfounded Pontian claims'
The Greek statements are "completely distorting history," the ministry said. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
May 19, 2022

Türkiye has condemned the "delusional" statements made by the Greek authorities on the pretext of the anniversary of the "unfounded Pontian claims."

"It is regrettable to see that the Greek authorities continue their irrational efforts to misrepresent history. We also condemn the efforts of the anti-Türkiye lobbies to deceive public by bringing these biased claims to the agenda in third countries," the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The Greek statements are "completely distorting history," the ministry said, adding that the efforts to try to draw enmity from history will not serve peace and stability.

"Instead of relying on falsified historical narratives contradicting reality, it would be more reasonable for Greece to face the facts regarding the crimes against humanity that were established by the Lausanne Peace Treaty, as included in the report of the Allied Powers Investigation Commission, committed by Greece during its occupation and invasion attempt of Anatolia," read the statement.

RECOMMENDED

It would be appropriate for those who make such claims to remember the "brutal crimes and atrocities" perpetrated against other religious or ethnic groups, particularly the Turks, including the 1821 Tripolitsa massacre, it added.

"We invite Greece to work together for peace, stability and a prosperous future on the basis of cooperation instead of trying to distort the facts," the statement said.

READ MORE: Turkish minority: Greece violates European court rulings for years

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report