Türkiye will say “no” to entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, as senior representatives of the two countries are set to visit Türkiye for talks in the coming days.

The Turkish leader reiterated Ankara’s security concerns amid Helsinki and Stockholm’s NATO bids on Thursday, saying the Nordic countries are hosting members of anti-Ankara terror groups.

“We told them, we said that NATO is a security organisation, we cannot accept the existence of terrorist organisations in such an organisation,” Erdogan said.

“Especially Sweden is a real guesthouse for terror,” he said, adding that Stockholm also imposed an arms embargo on Türkiye.

Senior representatives of Finland and Sweden are set to visit Türkiye in the coming days to hold official talks in Ankara to discuss their accession processes.

Supporting terror groups

Türkiye, a longstanding NATO member, has voiced objections to Finland and Sweden’s membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups.

These groups include the PKK – a designated terrorist organisation in the US, Türkiye and the EU – its Syrian wing YPG, and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.