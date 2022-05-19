TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's fourth drilling ship arrives at Tasucu Port, Mersin province
Türkiye's latest drilling ship is expected to soon start its first exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean sea, as part of the country's national policy to advance technology and energy projects.
Türkiye's fourth drilling ship arrives at Tasucu Port, Mersin province
The ship also has an active positioning system and is capable of drilling to depths of 12,200 metres. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
May 19, 2022

Türkiye's fourth drilling ship has arrived at its destination in the Tasucu Port in the southern province of Mersin.

The ship, which started its journey from the Okpo Port in South Korea on March 7, arrived on Thursday and will stay at the port for about two months in preparation for its first drilling exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean sea.

The new vessel is a seventh-generation, deep-water drill ship, one level higher than the three other ships, Fatih, Kanuni and Yavuz, in the country's fleet.

The addition to the fleet is part of the national policy to advance technology and use local equipment for energy projects.

READ MORE:Leaders of Türkiye, Algeria vow to deepen trade, defence ties

RECOMMENDED

Ship to start drilling activities soon

Türkiye's latest drilling ship has a tower height of 104 metres.

The 238-metre-long and 42-metre-wide ship, equipped with seventh-generation advanced technology and a crew of 200 is expected to soon hold its first drilling task in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ship also has an active positioning system and is capable of drilling to depths of 12,200 meters.

The ship is currently called "Cobalt Explorer" but will be renamed.

READ MORE:US confident Türkiye's concerns 'can be addressed' on Nordic NATO bids

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report