Russia has begun using the prototype of a new laser weapon in Ukraine that is capable of hitting a target 5 kilometres away, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, as Western arms flood Ukraine.

The state news agency Tass quoted Borisov as saying on national TV on Wednesday that the prototype of a new laser weapon was tested on Tuesday against a drone, incinerating it within five seconds.

Borisov said a new generation of laser weapons will eventually allow Russia to conserve its expensive long-range missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018 unveiled an intercontinental ballistic missile, underwater nuclear drones, a supersonic weapon and a laser weapon.

Little is known about the specifics of the new laser.

Putin mentioned one called Peresvet, named after a medieval Orthodox warrior monk Alexander Peresvet, who perished in mortal combat.

Borisov told a conference in Moscow that Peresvet was already being widely deployed and it could blind satellites up to 1,500 km above Earth.

He said there were already more powerful systems than Peresvet that could burn up drones and other equipment.

"If Peresvet blinds, then the new generation of laser weapons lead to the physical destruction of the target – thermal destruction, they burn up," he told Russian state TV.

Asked if such weapons were being used in Ukraine, Borisov said, "Yes. The first prototypes are already being used there." He said the weapon was called "Zadira".

'Failure of the mission'