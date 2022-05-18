The leader of Lebanon's Shia group Hezbollah has acknowledged his party and its allies had lost their parliamentary majority in elections but said no single group had taken it, in his first televised speech since Sunday's election

"Unlike the situation in parliament in 2018, no political group can claim a majority," Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday.

Hezbollah and its allies scored 62 seats during Sunday polls, according to a Reuters news agency tally, losing a majority they secured in 2018 when they and their allies won 71 seats.

Hezbollah and its ally Amal held on to all of parliament's Shia seats. But some of its oldest allies, including Sunni, Druze and Christian politicians, lost theirs.

The elections saw gains by the anti-Hezbollah Lebanese Forces party and more than a dozen reform-minded newcomers, as well as a smattering of independents.

READ MORE:What next for Lebanon after Sunday’s elections?

Nasrallah warns of 'chaos'