Sweden's NATO membership will not be possible unless Türkiye's legitimate concerns are addressed, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

In a guest op-ed for Swedish daily Expressen on Wednesday, Altun stressed the importance of taking a clear stand against terror groups before joining the alliance.

He said NATO countries must coordinate with alliance members on the issue of terrorism, which in recent years has seriously threatened the international system and the national security of states.

Altun warned that if one of the members of the organisation is indifferent towards the safety of others, it poses a clear risk to the identity of NATO.

Altun said Türkiye has given full support to NATO's expansion since the end of the Cold War era.

He said Türkiye has one of the most powerful armies across the world and sees NATO as a guarantor of peace and stability.

READ MORE:Türkiye urges NATO to respect its concerns over Finland, Sweden bids

After the criticism that NATO has suffered for not providing enough cooperation and coordination in the fight against terrorism in the last 20 years, it is unthinkable to (positively) approach the membership of countries that have not taken a sufficiently determined position regarding terrorist organisations. - Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun

Türkiye's concerns