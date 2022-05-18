A Paris court has indicted the French company Lafarge for their “complicity in crimes against humanity” in Syria.

France’s highest court had overturned in September 2021 a decision by a lower court to dismiss charges against the company for wrongdoings in Syria’s civil war, reports news outlet France24 on Wednesday.

Lafarge is a French industrial company that specialises in cement, concrete, and construction aggregates.

It has acknowledged that it paid nearly $13.7 million to middlemen to keep its Syrian cement factory running in 2013 and 2014, long after other French firms had pulled out of the country.

The company contends that it had no responsibility for the money winding up in the hands of terrorist groups.

CEO Bruno Laffont along with eight Lafarge executives are also charged in the case. The formal complaints are financing a terrorist group and endangering the lives of others.

Ties with terror group

The case was launched in 2017 by former Lafarge Cement Syria (LCS) employees backed by NGOs, and later joined by dozens of former workers at the site.