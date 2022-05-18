Mozambique has declared its first polio outbreak in almost three decades after the virus was detected in a child living in the northeastern Tete region.

The case, which marks the second imported case of wild poliovirus in southern Africa this year following an outbreak in Malawi in February, was found in the child who began experiencing the onset of paralysis towards the end of March, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

"The detection of another case of wild poliovirus in Africa is greatly concerning ... It shows how dangerous this virus is and how quickly it can spread," Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's regional director for Africa, said in a statement.

Polio invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours.

It cannot be cured, but infection can be prevented by vaccination - and a dramatic reduction in cases worldwide in recent decades has been due to intense national and regional immunisation campaigns in babies and children.

