WORLD
2 MIN READ
Many killed, injured during clashes in restive Tajikistan region
The Tajik Interior Ministry says clashes occurred during an 'anti-terror operation' after 200 armed people blocked a highway on the border with Afghanistan.
Many killed, injured during clashes in restive Tajikistan region
Tajik authorities claim that the militants have received arms and support from international "terrorist organisations" and foreign mercenaries. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
May 18, 2022

Nine people have been killed and two dozen wounded after clashes between security forces and "terrorists" in a restive region of Tajikistan bordering Afghanistan and China.

Members of "organised criminal groups" armed with weapons and Molotov cocktails attacked security officials on Wednesday in the eastern region of Gorno-Badakhshan, the interior ministry said.

One security officer was killed and 13 were seriously injured in the attack, it said.

The ministry said the attack came during an "anti-terror operation", after 200 armed people blocked a highway on the border with Afghanistan.

As a result of the operation eight "militants" were killed, 11 wounded and more than 70 "active members of a terrorist group" were detained, the ministry said.

READ MORE:Russia calls for calm amid tensions at Tajikistan-Afghanistan border

RECOMMENDED

Support from int'l 'terrorist organisations'

Tajik authorities claimed in an earlier statement that the militants had received arms and support from international "terrorist organisations" and foreign mercenaries, accusing them of seeking to undermine the country's constitutional order.

The region has been rife with tensions since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the Central Asian nation gained its independence with the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

A linguistically and ethnically distinct region, Gorno-Badakhshan has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict.

READ MORE:Turkic states call for peace after deadly shootout at Kyrgyz-Tajik border

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case