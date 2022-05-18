North Macedonia’s fashion industry has come a long way in the past few decades. Designers such as Marjan Pejoski, Toni Maticevski, Elena Luka and Risto Bimbiloski have made a name the world over with some of their designs making it to Hollywood.

Their outfits have been worn by the likes of Björk, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Natalie Gal and Bridgit Mendler at the Oscars, Grammys and other high- profile events.

But what has really caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts is a brand, which is challenging the way textiles are manufactured.

Skopje-based Bastet Noir is a zero-waste clothing label that relies on single mothers as seamstresses.

The company collects pieces of clothes and garments discarded by factories around North Macedonia and then reuses the material to make trendy dresses. And it’s not just that.

As Bastet Noir’s founder Daniela Milosheska explains, the company makes clothes only on orders based on the body measurements of the clients - there is no mass production. This helps reduce waste, which damages the environment and expedites climate change.

Daniele’s story is nothing less than inspirational. She started the company in 2013 as a platform to showcase North Macedonian fashion designers to the outside world.

“At that time I was working with a woman-run studio and the seamstress I was working with became a single parent. As someone who was working hard to provide for her child, I was not only impressed by her strength, but I was also inspired by her tenacity and an iron will to provide her child with better circumstances than she was born in. This made me think long and hard about what kind of legacy I wanted to have. So I decided to make Bastet Noir a socially responsible brand.”

Bastet Noir relies on five women-owned studios where single mothers work as seamstresses to prepare its orders.

Every year, more than 90 million tons of textile waste end up at landfills and dumping sites around the world. Some of the discarded shirts and pants are made of synthetic fibers, which take a very long time to decompose, exposing our natural habitat to irreparable damage.

In this context, a new breed of designers is pushing the idea of sustainable fashion – but they say their business needs a lot of public support to survive.

In the United States, Europe and other high income countries, customers are willing to pay a premium for clothes, which are manufactured in a socially and environmentally friendly way.

But within North Macedonia, the support for such brands is still missing.

Another Skopje-based designer Rosica Mrsik’s brand produces sustainable and authentic fashion collections, which uses organic materials. “The negative side of the local scene is that due to the lack of any support, designers find it difficult to maintain new trends and a constant presence in the market,” she tells TRT World.

There are around a thousand textile manufacturers in North Macedonia, with the largest factories located in Stip, a city in the east.

Textile makers are an important part of the Macedonian processing industry, which employs over 37,000 people and makes up for 10 percent of the country's exports.

But there are multiple challenges that Bastet Noir and other eco-friendly textile manufacturers face.

Challenges and opportunities