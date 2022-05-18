NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that Finland and Sweden have officially applied to join the military alliance, a move driven by security concerns over Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

"I warmly welcome the requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners", Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday after receiving their application letters from the two Nordic countries' ambassadors.

Calling the move a “historic step” in the alliance’s history, Stoltenberg stressed that Sweden and Finland are NATO’s “closest partners” and their membership “will increase our shared security.”

Stoltenberg said NATO allies “are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions” on the membership process.

He also confirmed that NATO has already raised vigilance in the Baltic Sea region, and its forces will “continue to adapt as necessary.”

Move could provoke Russia's response