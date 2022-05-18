Türkiye wants to resolve issues with the US, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

Speaking in an address at the Turkevi Center in New York on Tuesday, Cavusoglu recalled the "important" meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden in Rome, Italy last year.

"We have established a strategic mechanism upon Mr. Biden's proposal," said the foreign minister, referring to a diplomatic effort agreed in Rome on October 31, 2021.

Erdogan and Biden agreed to establish a mechanism that promotes high-level dialogue and addresses issues on which Türkiye and the US do not fully agree, along with issues they are working on.

"Within the framework of the crises around the world, we will discuss with the US on which areas we can develop our relations as part of this mechanism," said Cavusoglu.

Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism