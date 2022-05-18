Ugandan troops sent to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last year to help a crackdown on rebels will withdraw by May 31 unless the two countries strike a new agreement, Ugandan military officials have said.

Kinshasa however said on Tuesday it was "too soon" for any such decision on a pullout.

"Operation Shujaa will officially cease in about two weeks according to our original agreement," General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, commander of Uganda's land forces, said on Twitter, using the operation's codename which means "the strong one" in Swahili.

"It was supposed to last for six months. Unless I get further instructions from our Commander in Chief or CDF, I will withdraw all our troops from DRC in two weeks."

But in a swift addendum, Kainerugaba –– son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni –– clarified the operation could continue for another six months if the presidents of the two neighbours decided so.

Joint task force

Uganda joined DRC forces on November 30 in a fight against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), accused of massacres in eastern DRC and bombings in Uganda.

The joint mission's duration had not been revealed until now, and the number of soldiers involved in the operation has still not been disclosed.

Ugandan Defence Minister Vincent Ssempijja confirmed to the AFP news agency that the agreement on Operation Shujaa was to end in a fortnight.

"Our respective bodies are in consultation and are assessing the situation and any future military cooperation with the DRC after May 31 will depend on what the two countries... have achieved in the operation," he said.

On Tuesday evening, DRC's Information Minister and government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said there had been gains in the battle against the ADF militants since the joint operation started.