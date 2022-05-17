Sri Lanka's parliament has voted against fast-tracking an opposition move to condemn President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as the prime minister warned that the country was down to its last day of petrol supplies.

Lawmakers voted 119 to 68 against the motion through parliament on Tuesday, which reconvened for the first time since violence flared last week and the prime minister quit.

The non-binding motion was proposed by the main opposition Tamil party, the Tamil National Alliance.

The party said the motion echoed the demands of thousands of anti-government demonstrators who have for weeks been seeking Rajapaksa's resignation.

It is likely to be debated later in the week. However, if the motion eventually passes, it could increase the pressure on the president to resign.

Police said on Tuesday they had arrested two lawmakers from the Rajapaksas' Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in connection with last week's violence.

