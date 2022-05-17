Sunday’s elections in Lebanon ended with what partial results indicate will be a divided parliament, sparking concerns that progress in Lebanon’s road to economic recovery will be a slow and bumpy road after the anticipated poll.

Final results showed the Shia Hezbollah-Amal camp lost its majority, while new independent and emerging players entered the scene after two years of economic crisis that brought the country to its knees.

The 128-seat parliament is set to be divided almost equally between the Hezbollah-led camp, which includes president Michel Aoun’s Christian Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), and anti-Hezbollah parties including the Christian Lebanese Forces, Druze leader Walid Joumblatt’s group and the former Future Movement.

“We are going to have a parliament that is divided along many different groupings, that sometimes will unite over single issues,” explains Ibrahim Jouhari, a political analyst at the American University of Beirut’s Issam Fares Institute.

“In the middle, you have civil society, emerging parties and independents,” he adds, referring to reformists who emerged mostly from the 2019 “October revolution”, a wave of street protests calling for an end to corruption and the unseating of Lebanon’s entrenched political elite. Reform-oriented candidates secured at least 14 seats in the new Parliament.

“Even they agree on many issues and disagree on others.” Jouhari explained. “People did vote for change. Unfortunately, I think we are going to see some paralysis, some inability to get things done.”

Since 2019, Lebanon has been in the midst of what the World Bank described as possibly one of the three “most severe economic collapses worldwide since the 1850s”, as a result of which Lebanon went from being a middle income country to one where more than 70 percent of the population now lives below the poverty line, according to the UN.

In early April, the country reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release around $3 billion of financial assistance in return for a series of key structural reforms – which the incoming government will be tasked with implementing. While this is not enough to get Lebanon out of the depths of its crisis, proponents believe it could be a building block towards economic recovery.

Lebanon’s financial sector losses are estimated to amount to $68 to $69 billion. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value since 2019, triggering high inflation and shortages of basic goods and commodities such as fuel and medicine.

Hezbollah bloc loses its majority

Results on Tuesday showed the block led by the Iran-backed Hezbollah-Amal alliance lost its majority in Parliament. While the duo retained all of the 27 seats allocated to the sect according to Lebanon’s confessional-based electoral system - which allots seats proportionally to the country’s main Lebanon’s religious communities – overall the pro-Hezbollah coalition gained 62 seats – down from 71 in the 2018 election and three seats short of the 65 needed to form a majority.