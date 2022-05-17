“On April 14th, in the year 1891, in the house of Mahars (Dalits) a revolutionary was born whose name was Dr B R Ambedkar,” raps Mahi Ghane. She goes on: “despite others making him sit outside the class he never deflected from his path of education and struggled to provide constitutional rights to the Dalits in India.”

These are the lyrics of a recently released song by Mahi Ghane, a Dalit hip-hop artist based in Maharashtra, India. In her song, she is paying tribute to Dr Ambedkar, who is a source of inspiration for her as he fought for the rights of the Dalit community, who are at the lowest rung of the Hindu caste system.

Mahi is one among the many Dalit rappers who are using hip-hop music to express their anger toward the existing caste structure in Indian society.

“I have heard that hip-hop began as a way of expressing your opposition towards oppressive structures which you are bound in, and that is what fascinated me about the medium,” she told TRT World.

She further adds that since hip-hop music today is famous among youngsters, it becomes imperative to talk about their issues in a language that they are comfortable and familiar with.

“Through my rap, I wish to raise awareness and fight for those who are being discriminated against, and this is the primary reason behind me choosing the hip-hop genre,” she says.

Along the same lines as Mahi Ghane, another artist who has been using hip-hop to reflect the everyday struggles of the community is Rekoil Chafe.

Chafe, who identifies himself as an Ambedkarite Buddhist, believes that it is necessary to reject the “lower” caste identity mark forcefully put on him by society. In 1956, Ambedkar, an anti-caste activist and the writer of India’s constitution, converted to Buddhism along with six million Dalits. Dalits today often refer to themselves as Ambedkarite Buddhists.

“I feel that an important way of moving ahead is by rejecting the ‘lower’ caste identity which has been thrust upon you, and by embracing positive identities which also empower you,” he told TRT World.

Chafe, a well-known lyricist and music producer, especially among Mumbai’s underground hip-hop scene, believes that it is wrong to categorise the artist and even their music along caste lines.

“Why do people feel the need to stick my identity onto me every time? Why can I not simply be a rapper? Why do I need to be called an anti-caste rapper? Do we call white rappers Christian rappers? They are simply called hip-hop artists. Why is it that people from my community are put in a box and then shoved away after some time?” he asks.

That is why he is of the opinion that his music should be looked at only as hip-hop, which by its very nature is protest music.