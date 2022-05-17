Germany says Türkiye’s concerns about Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership bids should be taken seriously.

"It is important now to have intensive talks with Türkiye" on the issue said German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Tuesday.

She said she’s "confident" of finding a solution for Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership.

The statement came hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara will not greenlight NATO membership for the two Scandinavian countries.

Sweden and Finland failed to take a clear stance against terrorism, said Erdogan on Monday.

"We will not say 'yes' to those (countries) who impose sanctions on Türkiye to join security organisation NATO,"Erdogan said.

Erdogan also said that Swedish and Finnish delegations should not bother coming to Ankara to convince Türkiye to approve their NATO bid.

On Monday, members of PKK terrorist organisation hung terror-related flags in broad daylight and in full public view in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

Swedish authorities or the police did not take any action to prevent such an act. It was captured on video, which started making rounds on social media platforms soon afterwards.

The incident only validated the concerns repeatedly expressed by the Turkish leaders and officials over the inaction of authorities against PKK terror group in the two countries.