Armenian police have detained nearly 300 opposition supporters who tried to block streets in the capital Yerevan, which has been gripped for a month by anti-government protests.

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of opposition supporters attempted to block streets across central Yerevan, an AFP news agency journalist witnessed.

Armenia's police department said "286 people who disobeyed lawful demands of law enforcement agents were briefly detained".

Since mid-April, opposition parties have been staging rallies demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation over his handling of Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan.

Arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars – in 2020 and in the 1990s – over the region of Karabakh.

Six-weeks of fighting in autumn 2020 ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement.